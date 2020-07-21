Some local leaders in Chicago to the President, “We need help!”

This past weekend, 71 people were shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago. It is a war zone. Ten minors were shot. Most of the others are also young.

The numbers surpassed those of the same weekend last year, when 43 people were shot, three of them fatally.

Last weekend, 64 people were shot across the city, 13 of them fatally. Six of those victims were teenagers and one teen was killed.

Murders are up 60%.

SOME LOCAL LEADERS BEG THE FEDS TO HELP

Local leaders in Chicago are asking for help from the Federal Government. They say the Mayor is “unable or unwilling to maintain law and order.”

“People are too afraid right now to ask the president for help because if it does work, they’re going to make the president look like a success. And it’s a political move,” said Alderman Anthony Napolitano.

“We are dealing with crime at biblical proportions right now in Chicago,” he added.

“We’re putting our men and women, our police officers out there, there is a justice movement going on right now where we had a statue in Grant Park — they tried to tear it down. We had 30 officers protecting against about 1,000 protesters. It looked like a scene out of 300,” Napolitano said. “We need help.”

The police union agrees.

“Mayor Lightfoot has proved to be a complete failure who is either unwilling or unable to maintain law and order here,” added the President of Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police.

“I would be willing to sit down anytime and discuss ideas about how we can bring civility back to the streets of Chicago,” the letter states. “These politicians are failing the good men and women of this city and the police department.”

LIGHTFOOT WON’T ACCEPT HELP FROM A REPUBLICAN

President Trump recently sent a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and offered help. She replied abruptly, declining any help.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany had a brief back-and-forth with Lightfoot on Twitter after Mrs. McEnany said she was “derelict” in not accepting help. Lightfoot went racist.

It’s a one-party state with far left Democrats in charge who are extremely soft on crime. If all goes according to the leftist plan and Biden gets in, the entire country will soon be Chicago. They will open the borders, flood the country with refugees, and take our stuff and our freedoms.