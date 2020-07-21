Tucker calls out NY Times for a story telling the world where he lives

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday said The New York Times is prepping an upcoming story that includes his home address and the area he lives in with photos of the house. He added that the news outlet is planning to share the information in an attempt to silence him, The Hill reported.

The Times issued a response to The Hill saying that they have no intention of publishing Carlson’s address.

Tucker explained what the Times planned:

“Last week The New York Times began working on a story about where my family and I live. As a matter of journalism there is no conceivable justification for a story like that,” Carlson said in closing his nightly program. “The paper is not alleging we’ve done anything wrong, and we haven’t. We pay our taxes. We like our neighbors. We’ve never had a dispute with anyone.

“So why is The New York Times doing a story on the location of my family’s house? Well, you know why. To hurt us, to injure my wife and kids so that I will shut up and stop disagreeing with them,” he added.

A NY Times spokeswoman responded to Carlson in a statement provided to The Hill: “While we do not confirm what may or may not publish in future editions, The NY Times does not plan to expose any residence of Tucker Carlson’s, which Carlson was aware of before his broadcast.”

Carlson said, “They want this show off the air. If one of my children gets hurt because of a story they wrote, they won’t consider it collateral damage. They know it’s the whole point of the exercise to inflict pain on our family, to terrorize us, to control what we say.”

Doxing is becoming an extremely dangerous sport exercised mostly by the left against their political opponents. It is a terrible violation.

Tucker responds to intrusive reporting by The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/xj4z69G9cA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 21, 2020