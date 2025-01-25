Mitch Didn’t Vote for Mr. Hegseth But Was Powerless to Stop Him

The only Republicans who voted against Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense were Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both of whom mostly vote with Democrats, and Mitch McConnell, who likes wars, constitutionalist Justices, and guns but especially likes Joe Biden and Chuck U. Schumer. So, don’t worry about Pete Hegseth because of those who don’t want him.

Our new defense Secretary fought with the soldiers. Mr. Hegseth is one of them and not a politician. He might turn out to be the best secretary yet. He has two degrees from Ivy League schools, has written several books, and is a relentless fighter for the soldiers. Secretary Hegseth was a host on Fox News Sunday.

Almost everything they said about his personal life is totally wrong, partly wrong, or he has atoned for it.

Mitch has lost a lot of power. He usually drags about a dozen senators with him, but he didn’t this time.

If you want to know who Mitch is now, while saying he is conservative, he has said there isn’t much he disagrees with Schumer on. You can see he means it by muted responses during the invasion and wild spending.

Check this out from Maze where he praises Joe Biden’s trustworthiness:

Mitch McConnell on Biden: I trust him implicitly. He doesn’t break his word. Really Mitch? These uniparty, establishment politicians adore each other. Luckily the time for honoring themselves has come to an end. pic.twitter.com/fvgHboEqmq — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 25, 2025

He trusts Joe implicitly???

