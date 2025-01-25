NAZI BMW [UK] Cancels X…Wait for It…Over a ‘Nazi Salute’

BMW UK is leaving X because they falsely claim Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute when he was actually saying thank you for voting for President Trump. The motion was an awkward motion, signaling he meant it from the heart. Any intelligent person knows that. And, anyone who knows anything about BMW knows they were Nazi cars in World War II.

Bibi Netanyahu explained Elon Musk did not give a Nazi salute.

Meanwhile, BMW is a NAZI vehicle like Mercedes. Don’t buy them. They are not good mechanically anyway.  Don’t be fooled by status or their pretty face. They once apologized for supplying Nazis with vehicles and using slave labor, but now they are inventing Nazism by others.

The Holier-Than-Thous are usually the biggest offenders. They used enslaved Jewish, handicapped people, and others to make them:

Senator Lee responded and correctly called them WOKE. Woke is a dictatorial ideology.

Oh, look:


