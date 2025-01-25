NAZI BMW [UK] Cancels X…Wait for It…Over a ‘Nazi Salute’

BMW UK is leaving X because they falsely claim Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute when he was actually saying thank you for voting for President Trump. The motion was an awkward motion, signaling he meant it from the heart. Any intelligent person knows that. And, anyone who knows anything about BMW knows they were Nazi cars in World War II.

Bibi Netanyahu explained Elon Musk did not give a Nazi salute.

.@elonmusk is being falsely smeared. Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s… https://t.co/VkBptanDmp — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) January 23, 2025

Meanwhile, BMW is a NAZI vehicle like Mercedes. Don’t buy them. They are not good mechanically anyway. Don’t be fooled by status or their pretty face. They once apologized for supplying Nazis with vehicles and using slave labor, but now they are inventing Nazism by others.

Hey @BMW before you leave because you hate Elon Musk, remember when BMW had the NAZI Swastika logo on their cars? yeah, history is forever, isn’t it BMW…. pic.twitter.com/qqBp38rJFm — 305TOPGUN (@305topgun) January 24, 2025

BMW built the engines for the Luftwaffe and used Jewish labor from detention camps… https://t.co/CyZUqlHqup pic.twitter.com/BYdoNeqFfq — OldBay_Sec (@_VagrantSec26A0) January 23, 2025

The Holier-Than-Thous are usually the biggest offenders. They used enslaved Jewish, handicapped people, and others to make them:

Oh my…using concentration camp slave labor during WW2, BMW seems to have a very dark past. https://t.co/QTy64VrRPO pic.twitter.com/ob0cTnW4UW — Mrs. Costa ❤️’s America (@syr3n45) January 23, 2025

Senator Lee responded and correctly called them WOKE. Woke is a dictatorial ideology.

BMW = “Becoming More Woke” Don’t buy their cars https://t.co/lk3BnQNJSe — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 23, 2025

Interesting fact: BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke AG) has historical ties to Nazi Germany. During World War II, BMW was heavily involved in the war effort, producing aircraft engines, motorcycles, and other military equipment for the Nazi armed forces. Wonder how many BMW-produced… pic.twitter.com/PDzFUbtzvR — Citizen X (@latayprime) January 23, 2025

Oh, look:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email