Mitch Has Backup for Wars: Lindsey Is the New Budget Chair

The biggest War Hawk in the Senate, Lindsey Graham, is now chair of the Budget committee. At the same time, Susan Collins and Mitch McConnell are in control of key funding committees.

The swamp RINOs control the Senate, wars, and borders. Expect billions and billions to go to the war unless the DOGEs can do something or the House starts using their powers over appropriations.

Lindsey is mostly a Democrat when it comes to Liberty and voting.

Global elites will run the Senate. There is not one actual conservative. Barrasso and Cotton are on some things. They are all warmonger and did mostly nothing about the border.

•Leader: John Thune [SD]
•Whip: John Barrasso [WY]
•Conference Chair: Tom Cotton [AK, warmonger]
•Policy Committee Chair: Shelley Moore Capito [WV]
•Conference Vice Chair: James Lankford [Lankford, OK, is the person who gave us the horrendous border deal]
•NRSC (National Republican Senatorial Committee) Chair:
Tim Scott [SC]

Graham claims he will work to secure the border. We’ll see. However, we didn’t vote for this.


