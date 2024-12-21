Biden’s Most Dangerous Commutations Coming Soon

Joe Biden, who is unable to perform his duties, follows the dictates of the hardcore left. The Left, some media, and the Red Pope demand that he commute the sentences of Death Row prisoners. The people on Death Row committed horrendous, inhuman crimes.

Newspapers like the Chicago Sun-Times want the commutations. A commutation means these monsters could one day get out of prison. We have a lot of people whose hearts bleed for criminals, not victims.

Biden will likely do as the Leftists want.

The Red Pope wants them released. “Today, I feel compelled to ask all of you to pray for the inmates on death row in the United States,” the Pope said. “Let us pray that their sentences may be commuted or changed. Let us think of these brothers and sisters of ours and ask the Lord for the grace to save them from death.”

Biden could decide by Christmas, the Journal reported.

The Most Dangerous People

It would include Dylan Roof, who slaughtered nine innocent black churchgoers who welcomed Roof into their church to join them in prayers. As they begged for their lives, the white supremacist shot them to death. One man cried, “Please, no more,” as he was shot.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a co-perpetrator in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, is also on the federal death row list. In that bombing, three people were killed, and more than 260 were wounded. A 7-year-old boy died. His sister, an Irish dancer, had a leg blown off. Her mother had her gut blown open—many lost limbs. Tsarnaev ran over his own brother to escape.

Robert Bowers is on death row. He was convicted last year in the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Bowers, who had no remorse, is on the list. He is a Jew Hater who slaughtered 11 people because they are Jewish.

The pardon is to include five men who murdered children, nine who butchered fellow inmates, and one who killed a prison guard with a hammer while serving a life sentence for raping and murdering his wife, a US Marine, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Then there is the ex-Marine who killed two young girls and later a female naval officer, a Las Vegas man convicted of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old girl, a Chicago podiatrist who fatally shot a patient to keep her from testifying in a Medicare fraud investigation and two men convicted in a kidnapping-for-ransom scheme that resulted in the killings of five Russian and Georgian immigrants.

Garland, Who Was Merciless with J6 Prisoners, Wants the Commutations

The corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland has recommended that Biden, who opposes capital punishment, commute the sentences to life imprisonment for all but a handful of the 40 cases, the report said. Merrick Garland oversees federal prisons. It is not clear who Garland excluded, but it would likely be the most well-known to spare Democrats too much bad publicity.

What right do Biden, his puppeteers, the media, and the Red Pope have to call themselves the guardians of democracy? They are overruling the entire justice system and juries to impose their will!

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email