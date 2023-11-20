Mitch McConnell Backs Endless Ukraine Spending, Credits Reagan

Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin made a surprise visit to Ukraine to assure President Zelensky, or should I say dictator Zelensky, that we will keep funding the war. Currently, the bill isn’t getting through Congress. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backs this endless funding for Ukraine plan.

Every dime we give to Mr. Zelensky is borrowed, and it’s often borrowed from our enemies.

Joe Biden has asked Congress for $61 billion more in emergency aid to the country. House conservatives are opposed. Our borders are open, but we’re protecting his borders, and we don’t have the money to fund his dictatorship.

Fox News CEO Laughlin Murdoch also met with Zelensky on the same day. The Murdochs are all in on this war. Austin said Ukraine’s effort to defeat Russia’s invasion “matters to the rest of the world,” and the US would continue to support it “for the long haul.”

Austin told Zelensky the US is in it for the long haul to protect his [fake] democracy.

Earlier this month, Moody’s Investor Service cut its outlook on the US sovereign credit rating from stable to negative, citing higher interest rates and doubts about the government’s ability to implement effective fiscal policies.

The US still has a Triple-A rating, but who knows for how long? There is no sign whatsoever that DC can handle our finances – none. They’re addicted to spending.

MITCH MCCONNELL SUPPORTS BIDEN ALL THE WAY

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who backs the war as do Democrats, claims he’s a Reagan Republican and that ending Ukraine aid would be a “huge setback for the United States.”

” Honestly, I think Ronald Reagan would turn over in his grave if he saw we were not going to help Ukraine. For myself, I’m still a Reagan Republican,” McConnell said, and “I think that’s the best path for us in the future. But look, in our democracy, the voters make that decision.”

The US isn’t a democracy, Mitch – it’s a Republic. And don’t you just love it when people put words into the mouths of people who are dead and can’t speak for themselves because it helps their faux arguments?

McConnell took Office as a US senator in 1985 during the Reagan White House tenure. He’s guaranteed – as long as he’s alive – to continue in this position to 2027. He’ll be 85 years of age in 2027. He’s a strong case for term limits.

