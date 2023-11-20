New York Is the Big Winner in the CATO Report

Just kidding. New York is the biggest loser. New York won the title of least free state in the Union for the third year in a row, coincidentally since it became a Democrat-only run state with Kathy Hochul as governor. The rankings are based on economic and personal freedoms.

The report from the Libertarian think tank CATO claims that the Empire State ranked dead last — 50th for policies impacting economic, social, and personal freedoms in 2022.

By comparison, Florida ranked 2nd after New Hampshire as the union’s freest state. Third and fourth are South Dakota and Nevada. Arizona is fifth.

Cato said New York is a fiscal basket case.

The state ranked 50th for economic freedom and scored at or near the bottom for debt and state and local taxation, government consumption, land use, and labor policy.

New York has been the worst since 2021, the year Gov. Kathy Hochul took over.

The worst states after New York are Hawaii, California, New Jersey, and Oregon in that order from worst to almost as bad.

If you go to their interactive map, you can look up your state and see where you stand on all kinds of freedoms: taxation, regulation, marriage, cannabis, alcohol, education, gun rights, incarceration, and more.

The top five states that Americans moved out of were Alaska, New York, Illinois, California, and Wyoming. People are heading for Florida and Texas.

New York City is losing more than they’re gaining, and that will continue to worsen as the city fills up with anonymous foreigners and Mayor Adams continues to cut back services in education, sanitation, law enforcement, and more.

Gov. Kathy Hochul had nothing to say about the survey, but that’s no surprise.

Related