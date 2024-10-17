Mitch McConnell Betrays Republicans

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) privately slammed former President Trump as “stupid,” “ill-tempered” and “a despicable human being” after the 2020 election.

This is from a biography of the senator and it is timed with the election.

McConnell called the former president a “narcissist” and admitted after the 2020 election that “it’s not just the Democrats who are counting the days” until he left office.

The long-serving GOP leader made his comments as part of a series of personal oral histories that were provided to Michael Tackett, The Associated Press’s deputy Washington bureau chief.

Clearly, McConnell is cooperating in this. We are counting the days until McConnell leaves. For all intents and purposes, he is a Democrat, judging from the way he bails out Democrats whenever they need a lifeline. McConnell did say he agrees with Chuck Schumer on almost everything.

Tackett included the details in his biography of McConnell, “The Price of Power: How Mitch McConnell Mastered the Senate, Changed America, and Lost His Party,” which will be released later this month. The AP reported on excerpts of the book Thursday.

McConnell made his scathing comments about the former president in the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, when Trump was trying to question the results of the 2020 election.

McConnell trashed DJT every chance he got over J6. He was as bad as any far-left Democrat.

In one poll, Mitch wasn’t as popular as cockroaches.