Why Judges Rule Against Certifying Election Results

Two days ago, in Georgia, a judge ruled that election officials have to certify results even if voter fraud is suspected. Around the state, Democrats are suing to prevent Drop Box surveillance, hand-counting ballots, and voter ID protections.

“Why are Democrats trying to make elections less secure,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said on Tuesday, “especially while many states across the country are finding thousands of people who aren’t citizens on the voter rolls, like in Virginia, where Governor Youngkin removed more than 6,000 noncitizens from the rolls? The Biden-Harris administration didn’t like that. The Justice Department is now suing Virginia for cleaning up the voter rolls, something Virginia governors have been doing for years.”

Why are Democrats trying to make elections less secure?

The Department of Justice sued Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin for cleaning up the state’s voter rolls, even though it has been a standard practice for years. This effort removed more than 6,000 non-citizens from the voter rolls, yet the Biden administration took issue with it.

They sued Arizona for the same reason.

Governor Younkin told Watters:

“Why is it that anyone could argue that a process that removes noncitizens off of our voter rolls is anything else other than common sense and constitutional?

The Governor continued. “This is a law that’s been on our books since 2006. It was a law that was signed by then-Democrat Governor Tim Kaine. This is why I find this to be a very, very unreal moment that is stunning. That they filed this suit 25 days before a presidential election, when, in fact, this has been going on in accordance with our Constitution, the federal constitution, and state law since 2006.

Watters explained, “It’s simple. We just want free and fair elections. Democrats are trying to loosen the rules and get Republicans to certify the results of an election that hasn’t happened yet.”