Mitch McConnell Defends the Aged Speaker’s Trip to Taipei

Does anyone know what senile Speaker Nancy went to Taiwan for, other than to aggravate the Chinese communists? So far, Biden’s let the CCP know we won’t defend Taiwan because we don’t want them to be independent, and China got to threaten to blow Nancy out of the sky.

The 82-year-old Pelosi has some obvious dementia. We’re not sending our best.

What are these people doing?

As Michael Tracey said, “Simultaneous knife-edge brinksmanship with multiple nuclear-armed powers: anyone’s idea of a rational foreign policy.”

Only last week, it sounded like the US would provide more serious arms to Taiwan and defend them to the death. The CCP has banned goods from hundreds of companies in Taipei, which is not a good result. So, why?

Senator Mitch McConnell stuck up for Speaker Nancy.

“I believe she has every right to go, and it’s been unseemly and counterproductive for President Biden and his aides to have publicly sought to deter her from doing so,” McConnell said on the Senate floor moments after Pelosi landed in Taipei.

Every right, but is it wise?

Biden said last month that military officials thought Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan at a time of escalating tensions between the United States and China was “not a good idea right now.”

McConnell, however, argued on Tuesday that there’s precedent for senior congressional officials visiting Taiwan. Then-Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) visited the island territory in 1997.

“There is significant precedent for high-ranking U.S. officials visiting Taiwan, including a past Speaker of the House. Beijing claims such a visit is now unacceptable. They claim that things have changed,” McConnell said.

It was 25 years ago!

McConnell said he hoped Pelosi would return to Washington with more motivation to work with Republicans to increase military spending to balance the growing Chinese military threat in the Pacific.

“I welcome the Speaker’s display for democracy, but I hope she returns from Asia more mindful of the military dimensions of the Chinese threat and more committed to working with Republicans to address the changing balance of military power out in the region,” he said.

First things first. Let’s hope she returns.

It might help if we stop sending all our arms and ammo to Ukraine. Better yet, we should stop getting involved in other peoples’ wars unless it’s to help negotiate for peace.

The war hawks of the uniparty are in their glory without Donald Trump. They’re involved in Kosovo, Iran, Ukraine, and Taiwan. They are hot spots.

