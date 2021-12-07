Mitch McConnell in Secret Talks with Chucky to Give Biden Another Win

















So-called Republican Mitch McConnell is now working with his socialist Democrat counterpart Chuck Schumer to give Biden another win..

CNN reporter Manu Raju reported that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is in private talks with his buddy Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to waive the filibuster so they can raise the debt ceiling.

That will give Schumer’s senators in red states the ability to run without ever admitting they wanted the ceiling raised to waste more money.

Why is McConnell doing this?

The options are:

Pass NDAA and then a separate one-time fast-track process to raise the debt ceiling. Tie the debt limit process and NDAA together. Pass each separately and keep them tied by rule.

A better option is to stop giving Biden wins to prove how bipartisan you are, Mitch.

House Dems are considering three options to raise debt ceiling, per senior aide

1) Pass NDAA. Then pass a separate bill to create one-time, fast-track process to allow debt ceiling to be increased by 51 votes in Senate

2) Tie both debt limit process bill and NDAA together — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 7, 2021

3) They pass separately, but are tied together by rule and sent to Senate — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 7, 2021

Our hope is with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. He is opposed to this.

Kevin McCarthy opposes an effort to create a new process to raise debt ceiling through the NDAA, according to his spokesman. “He is opposed to NDAA and debt limit being tied together in any way, shape or form,” the spokesman said. This new process floated by McConnell/Schumer — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 6, 2021

McCarthy’s support is important because some Rs will be needed to approve NDAA If this new Senate process is approved, debt ceiling could be raised — just this one time — by 51 votes Idea still being discussed — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 6, 2021

Wisely, some Republicans realize setting up a one-time process to raise the debt ceiling is a bad idea.

Several Republicans are already pushing back at this idea of creating a one-time process to raise debt limit by 51 votes “I think it confuses the message,” Cornyn told me. “So if vote for the NDAA, people are gonna say I voted to raise the debt limit? I’m not for that.” https://t.co/21Q1HHaSZD — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 6, 2021

