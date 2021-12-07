Horrific Perversions of Jeffrey Epstein as Told By His Underage Victims

















In 2019, the FBI raided financier Jeffrey Epstein’s New York townhouse and uncovered hundreds of images of nude underage girls, according to testimony given Monday in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is accused of pimping underage girls for Epstein to abuse sexually.

FBI Special Agent Kelly Maguire said that during a July 2019 raid, hundreds of images of naked underage girls were found locked up in a safe, according to the New York Post.

The raid turned up “at least hundreds — and perhaps thousands — of sexually suggestive photographs of fully- or partially nude females” kept by Epstein, court papers said.

Some of the photos “appear to be of underage girls, including at least one girl who, according to her counsel, was underage at the time the relevant photographs were taken,” according to the federal court filing.

Also on Monday, a woman using the pseudonym “Kate” testified that Maxwell recruited her to give Epstein massages, according to The New York Times.

THE SCHOOLGIRL OUTFIT

Kate said Maxwell escorted her into rooms where she would give Epstein a massage, took care of her international travel, and once gave her what she called a “schoolgirl” outfit to wear when she served tea to Epstein.

She said that in that instance, Epstein initiated a sexual act.

Prosecutor Lara Pomerantz asked Kate why she put on the outfit.

“I didn’t know how to say no,” Kate said. “I had never been to Palm Beach or Florida before. I had no idea where the house was. And I wasn’t sure if I said no if I would have to leave, or what the consequence would be for not doing it.”

Kate indicated that she was seduced with the help of Maxwell who seemed “very elegant,” everything she wanted to be.

Kate testified that Maxwell wanted to introduce her to her boyfriend, a “philanthropist” who helped young people.

Kate, who said she was initially “exhilarated” by Maxwell’s friendship. Maxwell promised to help her with her budding music career.

In London, Kate was led to a massage room by Maxwell in the socialite’s London home, where the accused madame told her to “have a good time” as she opened to the door to reveal a nude Epstein, ready for his service.

I think I’m sick.

After the disgusting encounter, Maxwell told Kate that she was “such a good girl” and that she was “so happy you were able to come.”

Kate noted that Maxwell “sounded really pleased.”

In Palm Beach, Kate arrived to visit the perverted duo to find a schoolgirl outfit laid out for her on a bed, complete with a pleated skirt, white socks, and a shirt.

Maxwell told her she thought it would be “fun” for Kate to bring Epstein his tea in the outfit.

AND THERE WAS JANE

Last week, an accuser identified as “Jane” testified that Maxwell and Epstein had also appealed to her creative aspirations, playing the chums and even paying for music lessons before they began to sexually abuse her.

There is an undeniable pattern here.

Epstein’s alleged victims have often been referred to as his “sex slaves.” They were slaves. That’s why he and potentially Maxwell picked young girls. They were naive and easily manipulated.

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in prison, taking the easy way out. Some believe he was murdered but the important thing is that we don’t have to look at him any longer.

