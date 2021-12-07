One of Florida’s Largest Hospital Systems Suspended All Vax Mandates

















One of Florida’s largest hospital systems suspended all of its Covid vaccine mandates. Advent Health will no longer require its 83,000 employees to be vaccinated against Covid.

They made the decision based on the fact that courts are blocking Biden’s CMS mandate. Employees still have to declare their vaccine status.

The mandates coming down are not rooted in science. I have always been pro-vaccine, but mandates, no way, unless it’s a situation like Polio or Smallpox and it has to be based in science. That is not what this is.

Dr. Fauci, the nation’s chief medical tyrant, keeps talking about the 782,000 dead, but they neglect to say they are overwhelmingly over 55 years of age and had other comorbidities, and often developed other illnesses like pneumonia.

