Mitch vows the US will not become a socialist country while he’s in charge

Senate Majority Leader promises that as long as he is in the Senate, the country will not become a socialist country.

The hard-left is winning a war many Americans didn’t even know about. We have a short-term firewall with the current administration, but the Democrat Party has fully accepted a hardcore socialist [communist] as their leader.

“Whether it’s Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, the nominee for president on the Democratic side is going to be on a path to try to turn America into a socialist country. We’re not going to let that happen,” McConnell said.

“Donald Trump is still in the White House, and as long as I am Majority Leader of the Senate I get to set the agenda. That’s why I call myself the Grim Reaper. We will not have the Green New Deal and we will not have Medicare-For-None as long as I am Majority Leader of the Senate.”

Democrats are on a path to try and turn America into a socialist country. "We are not going to let that happen…We will not have the Green New Deal and we will not have Medicare-For-None as long as I am Majority Leader of the Senate."

HOW HE CAME TO BE CALLED THE GRIM REAPER

In 2019, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated, “Leader McConnell, the Grim Reaper, is creating this graveyard.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed, “Leader McConnell seems to take great pride in calling himself the Grim Reaper … it’s part of the pride he takes as leader of the Senate.”

McConnell replied, “She’s got it right. For the first time in my memory, I’m going to agree with Nancy Pelosi. I am indeed the grim reaper when it comes to the socialist agenda that they’ve been ginning up over in the House with overwhelming Democratic support and sending it over to America, things that would turn us into a country we’ve never been.”

Ocasio-Cortez's organization, the DSA or Democratic Socialists of America [they left Socialists International because they aren't radical enough for them]