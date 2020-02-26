HomePoliticsThe Latest NewsUS Watch Live Presser with Trump & Coronavirus Task Force By M. Dowling - February 26, 2020 2 The risk to Americans is “very low” and we are ready. Vice President Mike Pence is the coronavirus czar and they will spend whatever it takes. Dr. Anthony Fauci, speaking for the CDC said they won’t have a vaccine for at least a year. PowerInbox
How serious is this virus. One chart I saw had the vast majority of deaths were in their 80’s and dropped dramatically in decade ranges.
An Israeli patient described it as this:
https://matzav.com/israeli-coronavirus-patient-describes-symptoms-as-like-a-normal-flu/
Oh No!! NOT the “Interagency”.