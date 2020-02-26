Trump Campaign Sues the New York Times

The Trump campaign has had enough and has filed suit against the NY Times, a far-left outlet that uses its platform to spread fake news and vicious stories about the President and his followers.

FAKE RUSSIA COLLUSION

Reuters reports that the Trump campaign is suing the New York Times for false reporting on the Russian collusion ‘scandal’ last year. The campaign is accusing the newspaper of intentionally publishing a false story last year related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

It was filed in the New York State Supreme Court, the state’s trial-level court. A statement from the campaign said the aim of the litigation was to “hold the news organization accountable for intentionally publishing false statements against President Trump’s campaign.”

“Today the President’s re-election campaign filed suit against the New York Times for falsely stating the Campaign had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hillary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from … economic sanctions,'” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Times was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign while misleading its own readers in the process,” Ellis said.

THE PRESIDENT IS NEVER INNOCENT

The President was innocent of the charges but the left likes to highlight that the Mueller and his angry Democrats did not exonerate the President of the obstruction charge. However, Attorney General Bill Barr did find him innocent of obstruction and the President was found innocent of obstruction in the Senate after he was impeached for that and for abuse of power.

Reuters put it this way, “Mueller found insufficient evidence to show a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s team and Russia but did not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice related to the investigation.”

The mainstream media has tried to take down Donald Trump’s campaign since 2015. They have continued to smear him for his entire term in office.

THE HATE-FILLED MR. FRANKEL

The piece in question was a March 2019 op-ed by Max Frankel, a former executive editor of the NY Times. He claimed, without an ounce of evidence, that there was an orchestrated campaign between the campaign and Putin to get Trump elected.

After a multi-million dollar probe, there is little excuse for that article to be published, other than to damage the President. It’s not factual and it’s defamatory.

Frankel writes, “There was no need for detailed electoral collusion between the Trump campaign and Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy because they had an overarching deal: the quid of help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton for the quo of a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from the Obama administration’s burdensome economic sanctions,” Frankel wrote. “The Trumpites knew about the quid and held out the prospect of the quo.”

That paragraph is pure hate with no substance and does typify what the President has been up against.

It would be nice to stop the Times and some of these other ‘news’ outlets from publishing categorically false stories. We hope they win.