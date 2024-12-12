Mitch’s Warning as He Pushes Us Toward War with Russia

Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell warned that the world is in a “very dangerous place” similar to the period before World War II ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

The Kentucky senator spoke out against isolationism within the GOP and Trump’s “America First” policies in an interview with The Financial Times published on Wednesday.

“We’re in a very, very dangerous world right now, reminiscent of before World War II,” McConnell said. “Even the slogan is the same: ‘America First.’ That was what they said in the ’30s.”

What he is referring to is isolationism in the 1930s. However, wanting peace with Russia is hardly isolationism. We do not have the money or the resources to go to war with Russia and all of its enemies.

Donald Trump is not talking about isolationism. He is trying to stop World War III.

McConnell is a vicious warmonger and does not want peace.

He will hold the purse as chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, the panel overseeing much of the Pentagon’s budget when the GOP takes control of the upper chamber in January. He said he is prepared to push back against Trump’s potential foreign policies, such as reducing military funding for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia’s invasion.

He doesn’t want peace and doesn’t care how many Ukrainians die and if it leads to World War III.

He fell on his head again this past weekend.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email