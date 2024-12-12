Agent Who Shot at Trump Assassin 6 Times Missed from Only 5 Ft!

Jesse Watters had fascinating information on his show last night. He said the Secret Service agent who fired at the would-be assassin Ryan Routh missed all six shots from five feet away. If that’s true, what are we to make of it since agents have to be expert shots?

There is also information about all those phones he had.

That’s not all. The Secret Service knew early in the morning that Trump planned to golf that day and did not secure the course. That’s how Routh was able to hide in the bushes for 12 hours.

By the way, the defense attorneys plan to go with the insanity defense.

