Steam Video Game Has Players Participate in Oct. 7 Atrocities

Steam publishes a video game in which the player participates in the atrocities of October 7th, which is a thing so beyond the pale that I don’t even know where to begin.

Genocide games are suitable for no one.

People might want to complain to Steam about this genocide game.

Here is where to find it on the desktop version:

This is blatant anti-Semitism. Please complain if you are willing to go on Steam to do it.

Video game writer Sarah Einstein wrote:

“As someone who teaches writing for video games, I am deeply aware of how they impact players’ understandings of the world and can even create identification with groups—real and imagined—to whom the player comes to feel they “belong” through gameplay.”

Don’t let the lunatics teach your children to slaughter people.

