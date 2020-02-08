Mitt Romney gets a standing ovation — at the Democrat Debates

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) received a standing ovation at the Democratic presidential primary debate on Friday after Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) noted his alleged “courage” in voting to convict President Donald Trump on the impeachment charge of abuse of power.

“There was courage from Mitt Romney, who took a very, very difficult vote [on impeachment],” Klobuchar said on the debate stage, prompting a round of applause and a standing ovation from the audience.

Romney, a political chameleon, says this is what his heart and God wanted him to do. We can’t know his heart but it doesn’t change the fact that he never seems to notice when the Democrats defy the Rule of Law. His street only goes one way — towards taking down Trump.

Romney has always been comfortable with many left-wing ideas and should seriously consider switching to the Democrat Party.

Was he courageous or just infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome?

ATTN RINO #Romney Nothing Says TRAITOR Like Praise From The

Marxist America Hating

Pro #Infanticide DemocRAT Party#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/LZAsD3legd — Dr. Marty Fox 🇺🇸 (@DrMartyFox) February 8, 2020

Brit Hume feels that Romney believes what he is saying, but “that’s the problem. His view of Trump’s action was the very kind of exaggerated claptrap we got from Adam Schiff.”

I don’t doubt that Romney said what he truly believes. And that’s the problem. His view of Trump’s action was the very kind of exaggerated claptrap we got from Adam Schiff. https://t.co/iiOmyjD4of — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 7, 2020