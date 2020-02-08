Dem strategist Carville demands Dems get their “s*** together” for “F**** sake”

“We’re losing our damn minds”: James Carville unloads: “We can’t win the Senate by looking down at people. The Democratic Party has to drive a narrative that doesn’t give off vapors that we’re smarter than everyone or culturally arrogant.”

Mostly-retired Democratic strategist James Carville has been out sounding the alarm about crazy far-left promises the candidates are making. He attempts to blame most of it on Bernie, but these people are all far-left to some degree. That is what the Democrat Party is now. Barack Obama chased off the last of the moderates.

His criticism has been quite harsh, blunt, and honest, but it falls on deaf ears. Last night’s debates were more of the same far-left nonsense with some moderation. Bernie, Warren, and Buttigieg’s followers are largely saying that Carville should stop talking. They don’t care what the old-timer has to say.

Clinton dinosaur James Carville doing his best Old Man Screams at Bare Lightbulb impression. Carville is “scared to DEATH” of Bernie Sanders b/c the grassroots might actually get to elect a president…and he just can’t have that. pic.twitter.com/7tKL2re8WN — Brook Hines is tired of DNC rigging (@nashville_brook) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Carville says Socialist Warren has the best bio. Explain that. Does he listen to her far-left nonsense?

THE VOX INTERVIEW

In an interview with Vox, he warned that Democrats have to get “their sh*t together” and that there’s “No chance in hell” of regaining power in the Senate if Sen. Bernie Sanders is going to end up leading the party.

Bernie is really the winner of Iowa and he’s leading in New Hampshire.

The former Clinton adviser said he was “scared to death” of what lay ahead. He said it as the Iowa caucus crisis made Democrats look terrible and gave rise to a number of conspiracy theories. It’s just too hard to believe they could be this incompetent.

“This is very bad,” Carville said, “And now it appears the party can’t even count votes. What the hell am I supposed to think?” he told Vox reporter, Sean Illing.

“The fate of the world depends on the Democrats getting their sh*t together and winning in November. We have to beat Trump. And so far, I don’t like what I see. And a lot of people I talk to feel the same way,” he said, pointing to the success of the 2018 midterms when Democrats “didn’t get distracted, we didn’t get deflected.”

He condemned the open borders jabber and the talk of decriminalizing illegal immigration as well as eliminating nuclear energy and fracking.

“You’ve got Bernie Sanders talking about letting criminals and terrorists vote from jail cells. It doesn’t matter what you think about any of that, or if there are good arguments — talking about that is not how you win a national election. It’s not how you become a majoritarian party,” Carville asserted.

“For f**k’s sake, we’ve got Trump at Davos talking about cutting Medicare and no one in the party has the sense to plaster a picture of him up there sucking up to the global elites, talking about cutting taxes for them while he’s talking about cutting Medicare back home. Jesus, this is so obvious and so easy and I don’t see any of the candidates taking advantage of it,” he added.

“The Republicans have destroyed their party and turned it into a personality cult, but if anyone thinks they can’t win, they’re out of their damn minds,” he told Illing.

[OBVIOUSLY, WE DON’T AGREE WITH THAT!]

BERNIE SANDERS IS TO BLAME

When asked if he really believed Democrats are destroying their own party, Carville blamed Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Look, Bernie Sanders isn’t a Democrat. He’s never been a Democrat. He’s an ideologue. And I’ve been clear about this: If Bernie is the nominee, I’ll vote for him. No question. I’ll take an ideological fanatic over a career criminal any day. But he’s not a Democrat,” he declared.

[We believe he is the new Democrat and Carville is oblivious to reality.]

“Sanders might get 280 electoral votes and win the presidency and maybe we keep the House,” Carville continued. “But there’s no chance in hell we’ll ever win the Senate with Sanders at the top of the party defining it for the public. Eighteen percent of the country elects more than half of our senators. That’s the deal, fair or not.”

“The purpose of a political party is to acquire power. All right? Without power, nothing matters,” he added.

Carville argued that Democrats need to present a “meaningful message that is relevant to people’s lives” and not be “sucked into every rabbit hole” with other issues.

“It’s not that this stuff doesn’t matter. And it’s not that we shouldn’t talk about race. We have to talk about race. It’s about how you deliver and frame the message,” he said, reiterating what he has been saying all week — that there is only “one moral imperative here, and that’s beating Trump.”

“Nothing else matters,” Carville said.

[So, is he saying to lie, pretend, what?]

LOTS OF COMMON SENSE IN WHAT HE SAYS

“So your complaint is basically that the party has tacked too far to the left?” Illing asked

“They’ve tacked off the damn radar screen. And look, I don’t consider myself a moderate or a centrist. I’m a liberal. But not everything has to be on the left-right continuum,” he replied, warning that candidates should focus on what people care about and “not get diverted by whatever the hell is in the air that day.”

“Here’s another stupid thing: Democrats talking about free college tuition or debt forgiveness. I’m not here to debate the idea,” he added. “What I can tell you is that people all over this country worked their way through school, sent their kids to school, paid off student loans. They don’t want to hear this sh*t.”

Carville talked about the patronizing NY Times writer which you can read about at Hannity.

He noted that “The Democratic Party has to drive a narrative that doesn’t give off vapors that we’re smarter than everyone or culturally arrogant.”

Well, that is how they feel, isn’t it? They want to be in charge of everything because we are all too inferior to them.

Democrats have already taken a lot of our freedoms and they want to take a lot more of them.

Democrats don’t know they are socialists already:

#Democrats2020 are a mess! Some like Chris Matthews & James Carville have common sense & are trying to warn everyone but no one is listening hahaha. I honestly feel bad for these guys they’re even being attacked for sounding the alarm bells. #demdebate pic.twitter.com/WkmTXPVvxv — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) February 8, 2020