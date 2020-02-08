Horrifying Coronavirus Video out of China

We found some horrifying videos out of China. It’s hard to know what is going on in the Communist nation because of the secrecy surrounding everything they do.

This first video out of China is very disturbing. This young man is only suspected of having the virus and was dragged forcibly out of his home. He knows he will be incarcerated, probably with people sickened with coronavirus. The care is not great in China with their Single Payer and over 700 people have died so far.

You are probably thinking this couldn’t happen here. You probably believe that.

Many believe the Chinese have lied about the situation and that 100,000 are infected with the virus. We know that 400 million are quarantined.

Disturbing from Communist China. Chinese government are only suspecting these people have been exposed & therefore are going to quarantine them w/ people who have #coronavirus. They are fighting because they don’t want to be quarantined w/ the infected. pic.twitter.com/6Lvnr2Cj7o — Nat Shupe (@NatShupe) February 7, 2020

In this next clip, the terrified young couple, suspected of having the virus, are forced into a metal container to be transported somewhere, hopefully, a hospital.

The film was accompanied by this statement: Chinese medial workers in pink Hazmat suits, take a suspected couple and then box them in a metal container in the back of a truck where they will transport them to an undisclosed location and will most likely be quarantined. You can hear the hysterical screams of the woman…

Many are sealed inside their homes, and, for some, it is a death sentence:

#China#coronavirus Families in affected areas are being sealed inside their houses to ensure they die without coming into touch with other humanspic.twitter.com/jJ5FHigyrA — Desi vichar (@DV99999) February 8, 2020

The virus, according to Shanghai officials, can be spread through direct contact and is airborne. That is the worst possible news.

Shanghai officials confirm novel #coronavirus transmission modes, it includes direct, contact and airborne, aerosol transmissions. (China Daily)

pic.twitter.com/hDI7iZ86fb — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) February 8, 2020

CHINA’S HEROES

There are heroes, like this Chinese nurse who cares for the sick at great risk to herself.

Video of a nurse worked for 11 consecutive days kissing her fiancé through the glass goes viral on Chinese social media. Their plan of marrying on Valentine’s day was disrupted as the bride-to-be is fighting in the frontline against #coronavirus. Salute to the medical staff! pic.twitter.com/oDmdDFtsoo — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) February 8, 2020

The hero we all know about is the doctor in Wuhan who alerted everyone to the dangers of the coronavirus.

A doctor in Wuhan who was reprimanded by the police for his early warnings about the dangers of the coronavirus has died, triggering an extraordinary outpouring of emotion in China #WSJWhatsNow pic.twitter.com/UYTihxTpYR — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 7, 2020

Most believe the situation is far worse than Chinese Communist officials are willing to admit.

We’re clearly being lied to, wtf is going on in China #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iorXQDe8Cw — Thomas Sutherland (@Tssomas) February 7, 2020

The sprinkle battalion is back on the streets of Wuhan, China. Night after night and more trucks than ever before. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/NedT55hxSQ — Max Howroute▫️ (@howroute) February 8, 2020

The first Chinese American died in Wuhan yesterday. Only one person infected with novel coronavirus has died outside China — a Philippine man.