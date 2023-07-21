Mitt Romney Tells the World His Favorite Meat Is…

On Wednesday, we celebrated National Hot Dog Day. That led multi-millionaire Mitt to claim his favorite meat is a hot dog. Pierre Delecto’s not being honest. He likes lamb chops, thyme and sauteed frog legs, diver scallops, and fancy French restaurants.

Pierre never disappoints. We hear he’s interested in Nathan’s hot dog eating contest.

Romney used to have a secret Twitter account with the name Pierre Delecto. In English, that’s Peter Delight. He said he’s a “lurker” spying on people. That fits his character as a globalist pompous ass who probably never eats hot dogs.

He sometimes let Delecto speak for him.

Mitt Romney is totally normal just like us you guys… He eats hotdogs just like us totally normal poors… And hotdogs are his favorite meat! This might be the cringiest thing he’s ever done. pic.twitter.com/8VQVGAY2bL — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 21, 2023

