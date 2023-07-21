Moscow & Kyiv to Treat Ships Going to Each Other’s Ports as Targets

Russia wants to be able to inspect Ukraine-bound ships following its withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, the country’s deputy foreign minister has said.
It comes after both Moscow and Kyiv announced that they will treat ships traveling to each other’s ports as potential military targets.
Moscow said the attack on the Kerch Bridge came from Odesa.
In a statement, the FSB said the individuals helped load 22 tons of explosives into a truck in the Ukrainian city of Odesa. The vehicle then went through several other countries before entering Russia and exploding on the Kerch bridge Saturday morning, killing several people and briefly rendering the bridge unusable.
“We have to make sure that the ship is not carrying something bad, it means a request, inspection, if necessary, to make sure that this is the case or not,” Sergei Vershinin said.
“There is no longer a maritime humanitarian corridor; now there are, perhaps, zones of increased military danger.”
The media reporting and comments from John Kirby made it seem as if the threat only came from Russia. Yet Sky News reported Russia made a request.
Russia suspended the grain deal and then announced it would consider all ships proceeding “to Ukrainian ports in Black Sea waters to be potential carriers of military cargo, even if they are trying to pick up grain and food to be able to feed people around the world,” John Kirby said.
Communications coordinator John Kirby said Russia is falsely trying to blame Ukraine for sea mines that Russia itself planted, releasing a video of a detonation it claimed was from a Ukrainian mine.
Kirby said the U.S. found it important to declassify and publicly share the information to warn that the Black Sea waters “are now more dangerous than they were before for civilian shipping, and that’s because of one party and one party only: and that’s Russia.”
How can we believe anything Kirby says? He has lied so many times.
Earlier Thursday, the U.S. also announced additional sanctions against Russia to limit its military capabilities further.
Unsurprisingly, Ukraine calls on all countries of the Free World to join “international patrols in the Black Sea” for the export of grain.
Reuters reports:
The United States is “deeply concerned” about Russian attacks in the Black Sea, the White House said Thursday.
“We’re deeply concerned about what we’re seeing in the Black Sea right now,” Olivia Dalton, White House deputy press secretary, told reporters on Air Force One, citing three straight days of Russian attacks on port cities and indications Russia could attack civilian ships in the area.
PICTURES FROM A LIBERATED VILLAGE
There is nothing left and no one there.
7 conditions for return to grain deal.
Polyansky said that Russia will return to the grain deal when the West fulfills seven conditions.
UN, July 21st – RIA Novosti. Moscow will return to the grain deal if seven conditions are met, Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the organization, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.
“The first: this is a real, not a speculative, withdrawal from the sanctions of the supply of Russian grain and fertilizers to world markets. Secondly, all obstacles for Russian banks and financial institutions that serve the supply of food and fertilizers should be removed,” he said. According to Polyansky, we are talking, among other things, about the immediate connection of these organizations to the SWIFT international banking settlement system. He stressed that Moscow would not be satisfied with any new promises and ideas on this issue. In addition, as the deputy Permanent Representative noted, it is necessary to resume supplies to Russia of spare parts and components for agricultural machinery and the fertilizer industry. He added that the cost of these parts for domestic manufacturers has increased by 40 percent. At the same time, the growth of costs in financial transactions amounted to about ten percent, and total losses reached $ 1.6 billion, the diplomat said.
The fourth condition is the solution of all issues with the freight ships and insurance of Russian food exports, as well as ensuring the entire logistics of these supplies.
“The increase in the cost of freight of sea vessels for cargo transportation, the cost of international financial settlements and other transactions has led to a loss of profitability of deliveries by half,” Polyansky said. In addition, according to the diplomat, it is necessary to ensure unhindered conditions for expanding the supply of Russian fertilizers and raw materials for their production. We are talking, among other things, about the resumption of the work of the Tolyatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline. Polyansky called the unblocking of Russian assets related to the agricultural sector the sixth condition.
“Finally, the seventh is the restoration of the original humanitarian character of the grain deal.” It should work in the interests of countries in need, and not make rich countries richer,” he said.
The diplomat stressed that as soon as all these conditions are fulfilled, Moscow will immediately return to the grain deal. Nevertheless, now the representatives of Russia see and hear only demagoguery and hypocrisy, he summed up.
The Black Sea Initiative, signed last year by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, ceased to operate on July 18th. Its conditions assumed the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers from three Black Sea ports, including Odessa. It was an integral part of the package agreement. The second part is the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, without fulfilling the points of the memorandum, “the continuation of the grain deal in the form in which it existed has lost all meaning.” According to him, Moscow will consider the possibility of returning to the implementation of the agreement if all the principles of its participation in it are taken into account and implemented without exception.
Just as in Minsk, the grain deal had certain benefits which applied to Russia but the West never implemented those. It was the reason Russia was considering ending the grain deal earlier.
What to expect when sea drones were tracked leaving Odessa area to the bridge. Odessa and its ports became military targets once used as the staging area for those drones. Videos showed some serious attacks in that area.
I’m glad you mentioned that I forgot to add that. You wouldn’t know it from much of the media.