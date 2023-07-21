DOJ Sues Texas Over Barriers Despite Corpses in the Streets

Of all the absurdities coming from the Biden government of ‘rule by bureaucrats’, the threatened lawsuit over barriers in Texas against Governor Greg Abbott has to be the worst. The DOJ is suing Governor Abbott for having floating barriers at the border in the Rio Grande. They claim there are humanitarian concerns. Meanwhile, thanks to drugs from Mexico, it’s commonplace to see corpses in the street in Santa Monica.

Speaking of humanitarian concerns, what about the drugs killing Americans? Why are there corpses in the street in LA County?

When I was in Santa Monica – it was very safe -no more. The Pier sometimes had its issues, but it was a peaceful, beautiful place.

Meanwhile, people die weekly in the Rio Grande and don’t care. Just days ago, a cartel member was seen throwing a one-year-old baby girl into the Rio Grande to drown. There was no outrage from the government or the media. They don’t care. They certainly don’t care about humanitarian concerns.

CBP officers found approx. 496,600 fentanyl pills hidden in the spare tire wheel well and side panels of a vehicle on Tuesday. These dangerous opioids were prevented from reaching communities throughout the US. Every day, the CBP team is dedicated to protecting the US from harm. pic.twitter.com/QUikp5ynjB — Port Director Michael W. Humphries (@CBPPortDirNOG) July 20, 2023

The Biden administration has an open borders agenda to bring in democratic voters, and that’s all that matters to them.

DOJ THREATENS A LAWSUIT

The DOJ sent a letter to Governor Abbott on Thursday about the buoys installed in the Rio Grande River at Eagle Pass. The bright orange buoys are four feet in diameter and anchored to the bottom of the waterway.

The DOJ writes, “The state of Texas’s actions violate federal law, raise humanitarian concerns, present serious risks to public safety and the environment, and may interfere with the federal government’s ability to cover out its official duties.

Texas has the sovereign authority to defend our border, under the U.S. Constitution and the Texas Constitution. We have sent the Biden Administration numerous letters detailing our authority, including the one I hand-delivered to President Biden earlier this year. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 21, 2023

Texas is stepping up to address this crisis. We will continue to deploy every strategy to protect Texans and Americans — and the migrants risking their lives. We will see you in court, Mr. President. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 21, 2023

Most of you probably thought their official duties were to protect the border and to keep it secure. Not what they are doing. They say the buoys violate the Rivers and Harbors Act. Meanwhile, they are breaking federal law.

THE SOVEREIGN STATE OF TEXAS

In a recent tweet, Governor Abbott stated, “Texas has the sovereign authority to defend our border, under the US Constitution and the Texas Constitution. We have sent the Biden administration numerous letters detailing our authority, including the one I hand-delivered to President Biden earlier this year.”

The DOJ officials have issued a 2:00 PM deadline on July 24th for Abbott to confirm he received the letter and demand his commitment to “expeditiously remove the floating barrier and related structures.”

The DOJ said they will file legal action if the terms are not met.

Ironically, they can break all our immigration laws, and nothing happens to them. They are literally destroying the country, and nothing happens to them.

In New York, Mayor Adams has about 60,000 new immigrants, and he can’t afford them. He doesn’t want his city to be a sanctuary city any longer. He has sent flyers to the border telling people not to come to New York since they don’t have jobs or housing. Imagine what it’s like for Texas, which has had millions of them.

In fact, because of illegal immigration, the state is now majority-minority.

Still, nothing dissuades the Bideneestas. No one does a thing about it. No one. The people coming in are often poor, needy, and uneducated – some of them are criminals and terrorists – and they will decide our political future and our culture. Even if they don’t vote, they have strong political influence and power. Americans better wake up.

It might be too late anyway. Democrats hate America.

RETALIATION FOR WHISTLEBLOWERS

At the same time, the totalitarian leadership quickly reassigned a whistleblower to a nothing post. He cooperated with the congressional committee.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 We have learned that hours after Gregory K. Bovino, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Border Patrol Sector, sat with our committee for a voluntary transcribed interview, Chief Bovino was relieved of his command over the El Centro Sector and was reassigned to a… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 21, 2023

Impeach Joe Biden, NOW!

Battleground zero: here a landowner leased Border Patrol a processing station in the midst of Texas fortifications, opened a fence and bulldozed a walk ramp up. Aliens poured in- until Texas seized back the land, chained the gates, strung wire and hemmed in the station. pic.twitter.com/vpbsyHjqkp — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) July 14, 2023

Department of Justice lette… by CBS 11 News

Related