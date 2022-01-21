M&Ms Go WOKE with Crazy Little Progressive, Pearl-Clutching Candies

By
M Dowling
-
0

M&M characters redesigned for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” Mars announces.

Sadly, M&Ms Have Gone WOKE.

TheHill.com reported their colors aren’t changing but their personas are getting a makeover.  They are literally every color on the spectrum and they’re fictional but apparently, they’re not inclusive and diverse enough.

The current green M&M character, which has been seen in ads posing seductively and wearing white go-go boots, will now sport a pair of sneakers instead. In addition, the description for the green candy on the M&M’s website noted that she enjoys “being a hypewoman for my friends.”

The M&M’s promotional site notes that the green M&M character added, “I think we all win when we see more women in leading roles, so I’m happy to take on the part of a supportive friend when they succeed.”

Another character, the brown M&M, described her motto as, “Not bossy. Just the boss.”

Orange will acknowledge anxiety and Red will tone down bossiness.

It was great for humor and mockery if nothing else.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply