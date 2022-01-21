M&Ms Go WOKE with Crazy Little Progressive, Pearl-Clutching Candies

M&M characters redesigned for a “more dynamic, progressive world,” Mars announces.

Sadly, M&Ms Have Gone WOKE.

TheHill.com reported their colors aren’t changing but their personas are getting a makeover. They are literally every color on the spectrum and they’re fictional but apparently, they’re not inclusive and diverse enough.

The current green M&M character, which has been seen in ads posing seductively and wearing white go-go boots, will now sport a pair of sneakers instead. In addition, the description for the green candy on the M&M’s website noted that she enjoys “being a hypewoman for my friends.”

The M&M’s promotional site notes that the green M&M character added, “I think we all win when we see more women in leading roles, so I’m happy to take on the part of a supportive friend when they succeed.”

Another character, the brown M&M, described her motto as, “Not bossy. Just the boss.”

Orange will acknowledge anxiety and Red will tone down bossiness.

The VP of M&Ms explains that they’re making the M&Ms characters more inclusive in order to “start a movement.” The girl M&Ms will be focused on “empowerment” while the orange M&M will “embrace his true self.” This is not a parody pic.twitter.com/Fo7km8XTSD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 20, 2022

It was great for humor and mockery if nothing else.

M&Ms Introduces New Trans Character Who Identifies As A Skittlehttps://t.co/NTcOxf5lX2 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 20, 2022

Because I can’t enjoy a bag of M&Ms until I’m “represented”🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/1IB9SCb6lw — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) January 20, 2022

.@MarsGlobal to make M&Ms “more inclusive” as it sponsors the Beijing 2022 Uyghur Genocide Olympics. https://t.co/BBDzagQoH5 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) January 20, 2022

