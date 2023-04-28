MN Bill Appears to Protect Pedophiles from Discrimination

Subd. 44. Sexual orientation. “Sexual orientation” means having or being perceived as​ having an emotional, physical, or sexual attachment to another person without regard to the​ sex of that person or having or being perceived as having an orientation for such attachment,​ or having or being perceived as having a self-image or identity not traditionally associated​ with one’s biological maleness or femaleness. “Sexual orientation” does not include a physical​ or sexual attachment to children by an adult .​

I’m not sure how to read this other than they are taking out adults with physical or sexual attachment to children. That means they fall under sexual orientation which is protected.

The bill describes itself as “removing certain sections in the human rights act that allow for discrimination based on sexual orientation.”

Leigh Finke, who is among the bill’s authors, is a transgender activist. She frequently speaks out against legal restrictions on child sex changes.