MN Bill Appears to Protect Pedophiles from Discrimination

According to Daily Caller and a Fox News report, Minnesota bill HF 1655 could protect pedophiles from discrimination in Minnesota, by including them in the protected class. The protections would cover employment, housing, public accommodations, public service, educational institutions, credit, and business discrimination.
It puts them in the protected class by taking out the pedophile exclusion.
The legislation also creates a legal definition for gender identity and specifies that gender identity may not match one’s biological sex and may not be visible to others.
Transgender Leigh Finke said it changes nothing, and she’s under threat of death from the trolls.
The past 36 hours in this job have been the most difficult so far. I’ve been confronted, called the worst things possible, threatened with murder.
The volume has been greater than at any point. All for a lie told about a small bill that changes nothing about sexual orientation. pic.twitter.com/rtnz1irRay
— Leigh Finke (@leighfinke) April 27, 2023
However, we don’t believe the representative is correct. The bill takes the pedophile exception out.
Subd. 44. Sexual orientation. “Sexual orientation” means having or being perceived as having an emotional, physical, or sexual attachment to another person without regard to the sex of that person or having or being perceived as having an orientation for such attachment,
or having or being perceived as having a self-image or identity not traditionally associated with one’s biological maleness or femaleness. “Sexual orientation” does not include a physical or sexual attachment to children by an adult.
I’m not sure how to read this other than they are taking out adults with physical or sexual attachment to children. That means they fall under sexual orientation which is protected.
The bill describes itself as “removing certain sections in the human rights act that allow for discrimination based on sexual orientation.”
Leigh Finke, who is among the bill’s authors, is a transgender activist. She frequently speaks out against legal restrictions on child sex changes.
The inmates ARE in complete control of the asylum…aye, sane is crazy, evil is good, hallucination is reality etc., etc.,