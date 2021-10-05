MN school district has kids role play gay & transgender sex, refers to ‘people with vulvas’

















A Minnesota school district has a thoroughly disgusting sex-ed curriculum for children K-12. It was planned with parents in conjunction with the very evil Planned Parenthood. This stuff is sick.

A sex-ed program, called the 3Rs, used in a Minnesota K-12 school district includes asking straight students to role-play gay and transgender relationships.

In the Kindergarten sex-ed class, the teacher refers to females as “people with vulvas.”

How degrading. Oh, and there is the anal sex component, of course.

“Parents are intentionally being deceived and misled about what their children are being taught,” one concerned speaker said at the Richfield School Board meeting in September.

“Programs like 3Rs are not effective,” said activist Julie Quist, a Child Protection League board member. While another speaker at the meeting said, “This type of teaching has no place in our schools.”

The “3Rs,” which stands for “rights, respect, responsibility,” was put together by Advocates for Youth, a group partnered with Planned Parenthood, Alpha News reported.

You had to guess Planned Parenthood was involved.

“While many sexuality education materials have addressed the needs of adolescents, Advocates for Youth realized that such education must begin much earlier,” the website for Advocates for Youth explains under its “rationale for curriculum section.”

“This K-12 curriculum, therefore, is a collection of lesson plans on a wide range of topics including: self-understanding, family, growth and development, friendship, sexuality, life skills, and health promotion.”

Why are schools teaching that instead of parents?

The lessons include asking students to role-play various relationship scenarios, including straight students pretending they are in a gay or lesbian relationship and to work through whether the hypothetical couple should have sex.

In one of the lessons, a student is asked to pretend to be a male named “Morgan” who is “very active” in his school’s LGBTQ club, while another student is asked to be “Terence,” a student who wants to have sex with “Morgan” and is not publicly out as gay.

“Morgan” then outlines a plan for the two students to secretly meet, according to the curriculum, and they “make a decision about whether to have sex.”

Other lessons include having students pretend they are transgender and “make a decision” about having sex with a woman. There is a curriculum on anal sex designed for students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the context of HIV/AIDS prevention.

In one lesson designed for kindergartners, teachers are directed to refer to females as ​​”a person with a vulva,” while lessons for upper-grade level students list anal sex alongside vaginal and oral sex as routine intimacy options.

“Referring to people with particular body parts (such as ‘a person with a vulva’) will create a more inclusive classroom than ‘female anatomy,’” the curriculum reads — operating under the assumption that not all people with vaginas are women.

IT’S NOT EFFECTIVE, NO KIDDING

“The Institute for Research and Evaluation conducted a comprehensive study on the effectiveness of programs such as this,” she told the Richfield School Board. “Out of 60 school-based studies, no credible evidence of effectiveness was found for sustained reductions in teen pregnancy or STDs. There was no evidence of effectiveness for increasing consistent condom use. Failure rates included 88% failure to delay teen sexual initiation and 94% failure to reduce unprotected sex. 12% of these programs found significant negative effects on adolescent sexual health and/or risk behavior.”

Pollis said that the use of 3Rs in the school district “is not new, it’s been in place for a number of years,” and “parents are provided opt-out information … in advance … no student is required to participate.”

Related















