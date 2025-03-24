President Trump Asks “Weak” Governor to Remove His Portrait

NBC News, among other legacy media, objected to President Trump’s reaction to an obnoxious portrait of him hanging in the Colorado Capitol. The author of the NBC article claimed President Trump “has a long list of foes, and this weekend he added another: a painting of himself. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump on Sunday blasted a portrait of himself…and demanded the state’s governor remove it.”

President Trump didn’t “demand” anything. He only pointed out that the far-left governor is weak on crime and he’d prefer to have no painting.

Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before. The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older.

In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!

He was likely more interested in calling out the weak-on-crime governor than the portrait.

Shelby Wieman, the sarcastic spokesperson for Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said the governor “was surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork.”

“We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience,” Wieman continued, noting that the state Capitol also includes portraits of former presidents and former governors.

The picture isn’t the most attractive.

The artist’s portrait of Barack Obama is flattering. President Trump’s portrait doesn’t even look like him.

