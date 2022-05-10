MO and LA Sue Biden and Big Tech for Collusion to Suppress Speech

The Republican attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana accused President Joe Biden and other top government officials in a lawsuit Thursday of colluding with social media giants, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to censor and suppress speech. They do it under the guise of combating dangerous misinformation.

The lawsuit claims that Biden and his supporters, during the 2020 election campaign and now in office, have directly worked with executives and employees of Big Tech companies to censor content related to controversial political debates over the past two years, reports the Washington Examiner.

THEY’VE EXCEEDED THEIR AUTHORITY

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. writes in the lawsuit that “Candidate Biden also threatened that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should be subject to civil liability and even criminal prosecution for not censoring such core political speech”, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted.

The attorneys asked the court to declare that the defendants violated the First Amendment and that the defendants had exceeded their statutory authority. They’ve also asked the court to stop the officials from “continuing to engage in unlawful conduct” to suppress free speech, New York Post.

Government cannot censor speech so what they are doing is outsourcing it to Big Tech. They ask Big Tech to take down information on vaccines, on the laptop from Hell, and so on, Schmitt says in the clip below.

“By the way, they’re terrified, when we get into discovery here and find out Jen Psaki and Fauci and Mary Poppins here are working with the Big Tech partners — what they’re asking, what they’re taking down. We know it’s the laptop from hell — we know it’s the origins of COVID — we know it’s the ineffectiveness of masks — we know all of those things that they’ve been working with them on. And this lawsuit will help bring those to light and expose it. And that’s why it’s an important case,” Schmitt says.

Watch:

Missouri v. Ministry of Truth pic.twitter.com/6FT1xQj7ua — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 6, 2022

Related