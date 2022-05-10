Head Fake! NYT – Admin Threaten 100 Million Americans to Get COV

The New York Times and the Biden administration are pushing pandemic hysteria, but there is a problem with their story. The FDA now says COV is the “new normal” like “influenza”.

The White House wants $22.5 billion in pandemic aid because of an imagined possibility of 100 million new COVID cases. Republicans are asking for $10 billion and stripped the $5 billion in global aid. They want the Biden Administration to keep Title 42 in place in exchange.

“The Biden administration is preparing for the possibility that 100 million Americans — roughly 30 percent of the population — will get infected with the coronavirus this fall and winter, according to the administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,” The New York Times reported.

The Times used the usual anonymous sources.

BUT THE FBI SAYS IT’S THE NEW NORMAL

At the same time, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Robert Califf and other FDA officials published a paper in the medical journal JAMA on Monday where they stated in an effort to “minimize future societal disruption and save lives,” it’s very likely that annual COVID-19 shots will be part of the “new norm” in the near future, like flu shots.

“Society is moving toward a new normal that may well include annual COVID-19 vaccination alongside seasonal influenza vaccination,” they wrote. A new normal. COVID is the new normal and we have to live with it. The administration and the media want to keep this going up to the November election perhaps? The Miami Herald repeated the “new normal” comment: A yearly COVID-19 shot may be needed — just as flu shots are recommended each year — as living with the virus becomes the “new normal,” according to Food and Drug Administration officials. “It will likely circulate globally for the foreseeable future, taking its place alongside other common respiratory viruses such as influenza,” three FDA officials wrote in an article published to the peer-reviewed journal JAMA on May 2. As a result, “society is moving toward a new normal that may well include annual COVID-19 vaccination alongside seasonal influenza vaccination.” It’s the new normal. Someone tell Joe. Is he gunning for mail-in balloting and ballot harvesting in November? Hate to sound cynical, but it’s a fair question given who and what these people are.

