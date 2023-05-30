Mob of Teens Beat, Maced, Kicked Three Marines in San Clemente

A mob of teenagers beat, maced, kicked and stomped Marines in LA over the Memorial Day weekend on Friday night because the Marines told them to stop lighting fireworks and throwing them at each other. One of the Marines had been hit by debris from the fireworks.

Two of the victims were filmed lying on the ground in a fetal position protecting their heads.

A witness said he called 911 four times before the police came to deal with the wild crowd. The police have not confirmed that. The witness said they were rowdy, and some were drinking.

Two bystanders intervened. One woman and a man courageously stood between the mob and the victims, outstretched their arms and yelled, “Stop!”

Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Frank Gonzalez said it is “considered an assault with a deadly weapon because of the amount of suspects we are investigating.” The weapons are their feet as victims lay helplessly on the ground.

After the mob realized they were Hispanic, they also screamed racial slurs.

Wild footage shows mob of FORTY teenagers jump three Marines on a California beach before unleashing savage beat down on Memorial Day weekend after they were called out for being unruly. pic.twitter.com/NvmwFMyn9z — Dr. PMS (@ps1ack) May 30, 2023

3 Marines attacked by a mob of 50 on Memorial Day in Gavin Newsom’s California. pic.twitter.com/eo6g1cPmZ0 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 30, 2023

This both tragic and disgusting. 😟

Two Marines were brutally attacked injured by a mob of approximately 50 rowdy hooligan teenagers. Hope they all get arrested, this is DISGUSTING! pic.twitter.com/vwKQtlRvE2 — 🕊❣️𝓐𝓷𝓷 𝓲𝓼 𝓡𝓲𝓰𝓱𝓽❣️🕊 ☦️ 𝐗𝐋𝐕 (@Ann_Lilyflower) May 30, 2023

Related