Dwarfing 1984 with Big Tech Communism

We have heard a lot about AI’s successes and dangers as it hits the Internet without much oversight or accountability and with no ethics. It could make it nearly impossible to discern truth from fiction in the wrong hands. As that increases, the means to track every person on the grid also advances rapidly. Such a burgeoning power has appeared in the form of Amazon Sidwalks and its joining up with the Helium Network.

As this technology develops, we are reminded of the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab and his invented Fourth Industrial Revolution. Klaus Schwab says we have to re-globalize the world to deal with existential issues (that they cause). He said, “Who masters technologies in some way will be the masters of the world.”

Klaus Schwab: “Who masters technologies, in some way, will be ze masters of the world.” No thanks, Klaus. pic.twitter.com/vZMATqLeeA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 15, 2023

With the miracle of global technology connecting the Internet of Things comes warnings. You are connected without privacy. Again, in the wrong hands, it is dangerous. As Schwab says, the masters of it will become masters of the world.

Amazon Sidewalk

Amazon Sidewalk is a shared network that helps devices work better. You can use Amazon Sidewalk to simplify device setup, find lost items, and more. Amazon Sidewalk is optional and can be turned off at any time. It comes at no additional cost and has a capped data usage of 500 MB per month per account.

It was announced this past week that Amazon Sidewalk has now joined the Helium Network allowing all Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which are currently in the homes of almost all Americans, to be connected into one extensive mesh network nationwide.

Everything you need to know about Amazon Sidewalk — the secure, low-cost network that can connect devices up to half a mile away:

Imagine a network that securely connects your devices to the internet for free—from nearly anywhere. It exists. It’s called Amazon Sidewalk. And it has a range farther than Wi-Fi and is less expensive than the cost of a typical cellular network. This network opens the door to the creation of new types of devices for homes, businesses, and cities, which will help people intelligently track shipments, find lost pets, remotely detect smoke from wildfires, and so much more.

Amazon Sidewalk is a secure, free-to-connect community network designed to provide reliable connectivity for billions of devices. It’s already accessible to more than 90% of the U.S. population…

Helium Network

The Helium Network is a decentralized wireless Internet of Things (IoT) network using the LoRaWAN system, tied to the cryptocurrency Helium Network Token (symbol HNT).

The network aims to provide connectivity to IoT sensor devices in areas where wireless or mobile coverage is minimal or requires too much power.

They’re big on crypto.

The Warnings

Conservative Campaign sent out alarms with a report by Neil ‘Liberty’ Radimaker, who talks about several things to watch out for, such as the audio and visual intrusion into our lives. It can connect Ring cameras, Amazon Echo, any smart appliance, and other compatible smart home technologies.

It integrates with facial recognition. Our habits and interests can be collected.

It also has mapping and blueprinting capabilities.

It has widespread surveillance abilities.

There’s no regulation and, from what we can see, no ethical considerations.

Is this a conspiracy theory? You decide. This is a network ready to go for big tech communism. They can combine with AI one day and the jackboots will be at your door before morning.

