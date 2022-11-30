Moby Leaves Twitter Over a Cartoon Frog, Guns, And a Joke

Moby left Twitter. but his account is still up. He will hold a press conference (joke) to make the announcement. If you don’t know who he is, join the club. As it turns out, he’s a WOKE DJ and an electronic music pop star.

Moby was raised by a single mother, first in San Francisco in 1969 for a short period. He recalled being sexually abused by a staff member at his daycare. They then moved to Darien, Connecticut, living in a hovel with “three or four other drug-addicted hippies” and bands playing in the basement. (Wikipedia, footnotes 9, 10, 11).

Moby left because he didn’t like three Elon Musk tweets.

In one, Musk restored a meme featuring Pepe the Frog, which Moby described as “alt-right” and “anti-Semitic.” It’s a silly cartoon frog.

Moby also didn’t like a humorous meme making fun of CNN. Moby called it a “fake @cnn story.”

Lastly, he wss offended by a photo of Musk’s bedside table featuring a historic firearm with a photo of George Washington crossing the Potomac on the gun case, and perish the thought – another GUN!

Musk also had several empty coke cans and a glass bottle on the table. Something else looks like brass, and I don’t know what it is.

Moby used these as examples to claim Twitter is now “a cesspool of racism, anti-semitism, disinformation, and dimwitted alt-right hate, and it’s time to leave.”

Are you ok? I too am permanently scarred from Elon’s picture of his night table and the meme he posted. Would you like to meet up sometime and hug and discuss? — Maze (@mazemoore) November 29, 2022

Moby’s press conference to announce he is leaving Twitter. The same ballroom will be used for Jim Carey. And Whoopie Goldblurg. And Allyssa Milano, oh wait, she changed her mind. She can’t live without Twitter. pic.twitter.com/D0qVRYOuUg — Decentralized D.C.! (@Albert__Priada) November 30, 2022

Moby didn’t like this so-called anti-Semitic frog.

The real clincher – the CNN “fake story” is a satirical chyron. It’s a sarcastic joke. According to Fox News, a senior editor for The Atlantic said Musk was empowering far-right extremism on Twitter.

Ronald Brownstein, a senior editor at The Atlantic, claimed that Musk was simply repackaging hate speech as free speech to empower extremism on the far right.

“Simple equation: Musk repackages hate speech, racism anti-semitism homophobia and far-right intimidation as ‘free speech’ & any effort to hold him accountable for injecting it into US society as the ‘woke mob.’ On both ends, same goal: amplifying & empowering far-right extremists,” he tweeted.

It’s a joke, Brownstein!!!

You see the problem here? Lefties can’t do funny memes since they are generally cranky, and without a sense of humor. We do not include people like Dave Chappelle. The Right can meme effectively, so the Left has to stop them.

Ironically, look what The Washington Post put up: Opinion | Elon Musk is harming free speech on Twitter, not protecting it

The article then goes on to explain allowing it is a problem.

