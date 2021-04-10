NH to audit voting machines









On April 8th, the New Hampshire Senate passed a bill to mandate an audit of the Windham, New Hampshire election results.

At a press conference, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (R) said he will sign the bill.

The Washington Examiner reported: “I think they designed the bill very well,” he said. “And I fully intend on signing it and moving that forward as soon as we can.”

A hand recount in Windham found that machines shorted every Republican candidate 6% of their total votes or 300 votes.

Dominion Voting Systems owns the intellectual property of the AccuVote machines used in New Hampshire.

I don’t understand why it’s a problem in the first place. If the voting machine companies are so confidant, why don’t they just allow the audit? Why isn’t this routine?

