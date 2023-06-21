Moderators Announced for the First Republican Debate

On Tuesday, Fox News broke the news that Fox hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the first Republican primary debate on Aug. 23.

It is nine days after Donald Trump’s federal trial in Florida begins. Donald Trump has not said if he will participate.

In a statement, Fox News Media President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace said: “We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote.”

In April, it was announced that the network would host the first debate. According to a person familiar with the debate planning, the Republican National Committee considered 19 proposals from a wide variety of organizations before settling on Fox News.

According to a press release from the RNC earlier this month, “should enough candidates qualify to make it necessary, there will be a second debate on August 24.”

No announcements have been made about a host for a second debate.

This is what Fox always wanted – to be part of the mainstream.

He initially indicated he wouldn’t agree to a Fox News debate. However, he sat for an interview with Bret Baier last night. It became heated, but Donald Trump seems interested in further interviews on Fox News.

The debate at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee should bring in large ratings.

The debate is scheduled from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

Baier is Fox News’ chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier. He’s no fan of Donald Trump. MacCallum anchors and is the executive editor of The Story with Martha MacCallum.

During his Monday interview with Baier, Trump knocked Fox on their own network. He told the Fox host that he is no longer a fan of the network.

“For me, at times, the Washington Post, various people – even Fox because, you know, I’m no great fan of Fox anymore,” Trump told Baier. “But you’re sitting here,” the Fox host replied. “Well, you’ve gotta get your word out somehow, right?” Trump shot back.

“They fought me very hard in 2016, very much like the way they’re fighting me now – very, very hard, and I won. Then they became very nice,” Trump said.

