Moscow Warns Crimea Is the Redline

On Tuesday, Moscow claimed that Ukrainian forces were planning to use Western-supplied missiles to strike targets inside Russia and the annexed peninsula of Crimea. Russia threatened “immediate retaliation,” said The Moscow Times.
The Redline
It’s another redline, and Ukraine has crossed them all. This one is probably the one they will respond to.
“The leadership of Ukraine’s armed forces plan to strike Russian territory, including Crimea, with HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said during a meeting with military officials.
Shoigu warned of swift retaliation if the weapons were used to strike targets inside Russia or on the Black Sea territory. Moscow annexed the region in 2014.
“The use of these missiles outside the zone of the special military operation will mean the United States and Great Britain’s full involvement in the conflict and will entail immediate strikes on decision-making centers in Ukraine,” Shoigu said.
Moscow has accused Western countries of directly waging warfare against Russia by arming Ukraine.
Stoltenberg Again Says Ukraine Decides Conditions for Peace
In an interview with Germany’s Welt am Sonntag published on Sunday, Stoltenberg declared that “peace cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal that Russia dictates.” Stoltenberg added that “only Ukraine can define the conditions that are acceptable,” an explicit endorsement of Kiev’s vow to drive Russian forces back to pre-conflict borders and seize the Russian territory of Crimea.
“If NATO, through the mouth of Stoltenberg, once again declares that they are against freezing, as they say, the conflict in Ukraine, then they want to fight,” Lavrov told a press conference. “Well, let them fight; we are ready for this; we have long understood the goals of NATO in the situation around Ukraine, which have been formed for many years.”
Russia claims the offensive will end in weeks because they’ve lost 20,000 of the 40,000 to 50,000 they had trained for the offensive.
The Accounting Error
Meanwhile, the Pentagon claims they made an accounting error of $6.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, $3.6 billion this year, and $2.6 billion last year. They allegedly shorted Ukraine and plan to send the $6.2 billion to Ukraine instead of keeping it.
10% of the Billions sent to Ukraine are sent back to Democrats
I have no proof of this, but knowing what I know, I am probably right.
Democrats are using the USA and its tax payers as a giant ATM, it is their magical golden goose, and they do not care about anything else.
Actually a few RINOs are part of that scam, very few Republicans are. It is mostly a democrat thing.
Strange, I thought the red-line was keeping Russia out of the Crimea until 2014 and do nothing Obama/Biden was the regime in the USA that allowed the Russian aggression.
As usual the Commies try to set the rules for a war they started.
1) “We attack your country, you are not allowed to attack ours.”
2) “We steak your land and once we have it, you are not allowed to consider yours anymore or ever have it back.
3) We can use whatever weapons we want, you can only use what we signal you can use.”
4) We must win, you most lose.”
This is not a support statement for either side, just making sure everyone knows the rules for war.