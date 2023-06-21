UN Chief Demands an End to Fossil Fuels

The head of the United Nations claimed at a recent conference that fossil fuels are “incompatible with human survival.”

He has said this before. He expects Western nations to sign on while the world’s biggest polluters refuse. Ironically, fossil fuels brought more people out of poverty than anything else mankind has done.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is closely aligned with Maoist China, warned, “All of this action must be global.

“It must be immediate and it must start with the polluted heart of the climate crisis – the fossil fuel industry.

“Let’s face facts.

“The problem is not simply fossil fuel emissions.

“It’s fossil fuels, period. The solution is clear.

“The world must phase out fossil fuels in a just and equitable way, moving to leave oil, coal, and gas in the ground where they belong and massively boosting renewable investment in a just transition.

Larry Fink of Black Rock and his cohorts at State Street and Vanguard will likely step up the pressure.

“Fossil fuel industry plans must be transformation plans that chart a company’s move to clean energy and away from a product incompatible with human survival.”

At the same time, John Kerry, climate czar, and Joe Biden, so-called president, are threatening farms with severe restrictions based on a global pact.

