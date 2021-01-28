Moe Davis calls representative who defeated him a terrorist and insurrectionist

The Department of Homeland Security has launched a terrorism alert. They ignored Antifa and Black Lives Matter, but they are now portraying Magas as terrorists. The DHS is now propagandizing one riot.

Governor Kristi Noem said the Left rioters are treated very differently from the Right. The Right is at an extreme disadvantage.

The congresspeople are out of control.

For example, Moe Davis is calling an elected member of Congress a terrorist and he’s not mincing words. He’s talking about the young congressman who defeated him in the election, a man in a wheelchair.

Davis said, “I was Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo for over 2 years and there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s (R-NC) guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees. It’s time we start a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists.”

His rant is posted to Raw Story and in it he claims Rep. Cawthorn is a terrorist and an insurrectionist. Davis is simply trying to destroy his opponent by any means necessary. Democrats believe the end always justifies the means.

Moe Davis is pissed off because a 25 year old kicked his ass in the election!!!!!!!!! Moe Davis resigned over Bush torture program of terrorists?! What a wimpy snowflake fool!!!!!!!!!!! #maga #AmericaFirst — Woody “Grizzly” James (@WoodsonTJames) January 19, 2021

The Democrats are attempting to defame all of our representatives:

