Twitter removes senator’s tweets of doctors sharing life-saving expertise

Twitter is now deleting a senator’s tweets of doctors discussing their treatment of COVID patients.

Senator Johnson sarcastically criticized the so-called ‘doctors at google’ who think they know better than heroic doctors who have the courage to treat COV patients and save their lives.

Apparently, the “doctors” at Google know more about practicing medicine than heroic doctors who have the courage and compassion to actually treat COVID patients and save lives. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 28, 2021

Ron Johnson directed people to quickly watch Dr. Kory and it was removed before I could watch it. However, we have another clip worth watching.

IVERMECTIN

While I didn’t see everything that was deleted, Dr. Kory is recorded in enough places. He claims Ivermectin is a 100% cure for COV. Dr. Kory has impressive credentials and said this drug is “miraculous.”

He is begging the NIH to please review their manuscript.

Quick. If you want to hear Dr. Pierre Kory’s testimony before my committee about early treatments for covid, watch this NOW. @YouTube @Google is about to take it down because they don’t want you to hear what this respected WI doctor has to say. https://t.co/8CqdtVaU3v — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 27, 2021

Watch:

Sharyl Atkisson told Senator Johnson to join the club and told people to seek out the information of the deleted items to find out what they’re hiding.

Join the club. The censorship is accelerating at breakneck speed. People need to treat such removals as a flag that they should seek out the info and try to figure out why powerful interests are trying to hide it. https://t.co/rQkGpt6YXf — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) January 28, 2021

This is so dangerous. We can’t emphasize that enough. We are well into Stalinism, aka cancel culture. Most Americans don’t support this, but many don’t know what’s going on. We are being lied to.

anything the powers-that-be disagree with could be erased.

