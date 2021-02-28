Mollie: ‘Man what an absolutely terrible first month+ Joe’









The New York Post reports that the White House is imposing a new $170 COVID-19 testing fee on reporters who want to access the West Wing. “The Biden administration already imposed sweeping restrictions, including capping at 80 the number of pre-approved journalists who are able to access White House grounds on a given day — each of whom must take a COVID-19 rapid test before 1 p.m.”

The Post adds that the former president allowed any reporter with a “hard pass” to “breeze past the White House gates at any time and without taking a coronavirus test.”

Donald Trump trusted them to be adults.

He was criticized for that by the Democrat media who now praise limiting press freedom.

We know why they are doing it. Biden cannot keep it together. He has some kind of mental condition that leaves him in the lowest IQ range of a nursing home populaton.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway tweeted earlier today: Man what an absolutely terrible first month+ Joe Biden has had. Take away the corrupt Democrat media’s water-carrying and you have a dark and divisive dragging back to some of the worst policy failures of the past–all so relentlessly against the American worker, parent, student.

That about says it all.

