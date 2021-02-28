Bombshell! NY Times published 2nd #MeToo accusation against Cuomo









A 2nd Cuomo aide has come forward to claim sexual harassment by Andrew Cuomo. She decided to come forward to counter the way Andrew Cuomo wields his power.

Charlotte Bennett said Cuomo asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men, the NY Times reports.

The news of the 2nd aide coming forward isn’t as shocking as the fact that the NY Times printed it.

The 25-year-old, an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration, was harassed last spring.

Ms. Bennett, 25, said the most unsettling episode occurred on June 5, when she was alone with Mr. Cuomo in his State Capitol office. In a series of interviews this week, she said the governor had asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.

Cuomo responded, saying he thought he was acting as a mentor and “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.”

He called for a review and wants New Yorkers to hold off making judgments. The review would be conducted by a retired federal judge that his office chose. The judge was appointed by Bill Clinton – Barbara Jones.

And we can trust that?

But prominent Democrats such as Alessandra Biaggi, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Carl Heastie turned their backs on him and called for a ‘truly independent probe’.

Cuomo didn’t deny Ms. Bennett’s comments but he did call the 1st person to come forward, Ms. Boylan, a liar.

Both women told people about the incidents at the time.

Lindsey Boylan, who worked for the state’s economic development authority and in Mr. Cuomo’s office from 2015 to 2018, said in a Medium post on Wednesday that he kissed her on the lips after a meeting in his office and suggested while on an October 2017 airplane trip that they “play strip poker.”

“Governor Andrew Cuomo has created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected,” Ms. Boylan said in the post.

If the Kim story is accurate, after the way he treated assemblyman Ron Kim, he should resign. He should also resign over the killings of the elderly in nursing homes.

