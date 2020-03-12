Moment Cory Booker was taken hostage by the pro-Biden DNC

The first clip is of an honest Cory Booker who recognized Joe Biden’s senility, and his concerns about it. He was questioning Biden’s mental state after the September debate.

Remember when Cory said Biden created “all the problems he is talking about?”

Unfortunately, Cory Booker was one of the former candidates who are held hostage by the Democrat Party. He now has to pretend all is well in Biden world.

The next clip is of the new, reconstituted Cory claiming falsely that Biden can unify Americans with his far-left agenda and serious mental issues.

Right after that, Biden said he was certain Democrats could take back the House.

