Moment Cory Booker was taken hostage by the pro-Biden DNC

The first clip is of an honest Cory Booker who recognized Joe Biden’s senility, and his concerns about it. He was questioning Biden’s mental state after the September debate.

FLASHBACK – Cory Booker: “There are a lot of people who are concerned about Joe Biden…” pic.twitter.com/1a9YaV9vPi — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 10, 2020

Remember when Cory said Biden created “all the problems he is talking about?”

Unfortunately, Cory Booker was one of the former candidates who are held hostage by the Democrat Party. He now has to pretend all is well in Biden world.

The next clip is of the new, reconstituted Cory claiming falsely that Biden can unify Americans with his far-left agenda and serious mental issues.

We need a candidate who can best unify all of us and that is @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/cqdNrDMWsG — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 9, 2020

Right after that, Biden said he was certain Democrats could take back the House.

Earlier today, Joe Biden thanked Cory Booker for his endorsement. Joe went onto say the Dems were going to do more than take back the White House, they were going to take back The House. Cory dropped his head in shame. Damn rite. This is on you, Cory. Own it.#Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/n7uDt7Ghhm — Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) March 10, 2020