Amid the Wuhan Virus toilet paper shortage, Pelosi threatens to go home

A trillion dollars to pour into markets, Pelosi is going home if she doesn’t get her way, and no toilet paper too. The Wuhan Virus is causing more hysteria than the illness warrants. It’s serious but the politicization has made it much worse.

SARS, MERS, Zika, and Swine Flu were serious and arguably worse or as bad, but this illness spreads more easily and, given our ever-more global society, it has affected more people in more countries. Containment is helping and the disease should ease up in the warm weather. Hopefully, a vaccine will be available sooner than the outside estimate of a year-and-a-half.

Business Insider compared pandemics

What happens if we get Ebola in this country or something worse? We’re damaging our economy over the Wuhan Virus and the politicization by the left is extreme. It’s more threat than reality.

PELOSI IS GOING HOME

Amidst all this turmoil, Speaker Pelosi is demanding Republicans pass her bill or she’s going home on vacation. She is demanding the Republicans meet her conditions or else. That is how much she cares about Americans. One of her demands is an endless stream of a billion dollars in abortion funding outside the Hyde Amendment.

She also wants to give endless freebies.

Pelosi won’t negotiate and she’s uncompromising as if only her opinion matters. She’s hard to listen to, but here goes:

Q: Would House Dems stay if compromise isn’t reached on the coronavirus response bill in the next 24-48 hours?@SpeakerPelosi: “We don’t need 48 hours, we need to just make a decision to help families right now… I’m not sticking around bc they don’t want to agree to language” pic.twitter.com/6B2V3cPxk6 — CSPAN (@cspan) March 12, 2020

TRILLION DOLLARS INTO THE MARKETS

Of far more concern, CNBC reports the Federal Reserve will pump $1 trillion into the markets to keep the economy going. They will pour more money into the markets for the second day in a row and the third time this week.

“These changes are being made to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak,” the New York Fed said in an early afternoon announcement after the Dow went down more than 2,000 percentage points.

It’s hard to know if this will work.

“We continue to emphasize that this Fed will act aggressively and in particular that central banks are focused on safeguarding market functioning at this point, and will continue to provide liquidity in scale,” Ebrahim Rahbari, director of global economics at Citi Research. “However, despite the sharp initial risk rally, we think these measures will still not be sufficient to durably stabilize market sentiment yet in light of credit concerns and escalating health concerns.”

THE TOILET PAPER CRISIS

The hysteria over Wuhan Virus has caused a toilet paper shortage in Australia and it’s now happening here. At least that is one company that won’t suffer as the media stirs up manic fear and obsessive hoarding by the masses.

One family in Australia accidentally bought ten years’ worth of toilet paper when they ordered 48 boxes instead of 48 rolls. They plan to give much of it away.

People are afraid if they are quarantined, they will run out of toilet paper.

This suggests that a stimulus and telling people to shop as normal might not work. Containment will only go so far. We will destroy the economy if everyone stays home.

I feel like this is the video that perfectly depicts how far we’ve come as civilized species. I present to you the Toilet Paper Rush of 2020, in #Costco stores. #Covid_19 #CoronaOutbreak pic.twitter.com/hKzjqgwk6p — Laura 🦝 🇺🇸 (@OfficerBandit) March 12, 2020

Winn Dixie today: Toilet paper sold out. Hand sanitizer sold out. Lysol wipes sold out. Antibacterial (I know) hand soap sold out. If nothing else, this virus might actually get some of the locals interested in personal hygiene. So, glass half full. https://t.co/lbFgGde4jc — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) March 12, 2020

I’m not a “#prepper“, nor am I #paranoid about #Covid_19 But I’m legit out of #toiletpaper Do I join the throngs? pic.twitter.com/bHgEBZ24fr — Michael Ball vCISO 🇨🇦☕️ (@Unix_Guru) March 12, 2020