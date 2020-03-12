RNC chair explains what Dems were doing as the Wuhan Virus crisis Unfolded

Democrats constantly lie about everything the President says, especially as it concerns Wuhan Virus. They constantly claim he actually called it a hoax when he said the Democrat politicization of it was a hoax. Democrats falsely state he cut the CDC funds, which is not true. He recommended cuts as part of the negotiations, but the Congress ended up adding money to their budget. Muzzling scientists like Dr. Anthony Fauci was another lie that Dr. Fauci repeatedly debunked.

As negotiations for a package to help people affected by the virus go on, Democrat media is painting Nancy Pelosi as a heroine and Republicans as obstructionists. Meanwhile, Pelosi tried to sneak in an endless billion-dollar stream of funding for abortion outside of the Hyde Amendment.

In a series of tweets, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel explained what Democrats were doing while the virus ‘crisis’ was fulminating. Donald Trump Jr. retweeted this excellent series of tweets.

As the crisis unfolded in January, Democrats were focused on impeachment. By the end of January, Democrats were calling the President’s “overreaction” ‘xenophobic’ and ‘racist.’

In February, Democrats demanded new investigations and more information from AG Barr.

In March, Democrats were looking for ways to punish officials who defied subpoenas.

We would like to add that as this went on, the President was working on coronavirus. Democrats said in January that the President was overreacting, by early March they said that the President was underreacting. Now, they say he’s overreacting.

THE TWEETS

THREAD. Since Democrats in Congress keep attacking @realDonaldTrump, let’s compare records. JAN 7: CDC established a coronavirus incident management system, two days before China announced the outbreak. Pelosi began Week 3 of withholding her sham impeachment articles. (1/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

JAN 21: The CDC activated its emergency operations center to provide ongoing support to confront coronavirus. What were Congressional Democrats focused on? Writing their opening arguments for their bogus impeachment trial. (2/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

JAN 27: A tale of 2 press conferences.@Mike_Pence outlined the administration’s efforts to work with China to counter coronavirus. Chuck Schumer demanded that more time be wasted with new impeachment witnesses. (3/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

JAN 31:@realDonaldTrump initiated travel restrictions from China, which the experts have praised as a critical decision to slow the spread of coronavirus. Democrat leaders called him “xenophobic” and “racist.” (4/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

FEB 9: The Trump administration’s Coronavirus Task Force met with governors to coordinate response efforts. Chuck Schumer was busy soliciting inspectors general to open NEW investigations into @realDonaldTrump. (5/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

FEB 24:@realDonaldTrump requested additional funding to fight the coronavirus. Democrat Jerry Nadler demanded more documents from AG Barr to continue his political vendetta against the Trump administration. (6/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

MAR 2: The Trump administration secured commitments from top pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine to fight coronavirus. Democrats began “quietly discussing moving ahead with punishments for individuals who defied subpoenas” in the impeachment sham. (7/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020

BOTTOM LINE: While @realDonaldTrump and his administration have been focused on protecting YOU, Democrats in Congress have been focused on attacking HIM! (8/8) — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 11, 2020