Monica Crowley Nominated as Assistant Secretary of State

By
M DOWLING
-
2
40

President Donald J. Trump has nominated Monica Crowley to serve as Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State, and Chief of Protocol of the United States. Crowley. She will work alongside Marco Rubio.


