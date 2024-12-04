Monica Crowley Nominated as Assistant Secretary of State

President Donald J. Trump has nominated Monica Crowley to serve as Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State, and Chief of Protocol of the United States. Crowley. She will work alongside Marco Rubio.

I am deeply humbled to be nominated by President Donald J. Trump to serve as Ambassador, Assistant Secretary of State and Chief of Protocol of the United States of America.

It was the honor of my life to serve in his first administration – and it will be an even greater honor to… pic.twitter.com/VIkIMyti4r

— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) December 4, 2024