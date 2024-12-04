We Are on the Cusp of a Most Terrifying Nuclear War

Tucker is in Moscow to find out where we are regarding nuclear war. He tried to speak with President Zelensky of Ukraine, but the US won’t allow him to speak with Tucker. The US is running Ukraine.

“We felt there must be someone behind the scenes in Washington working to make sure that this conflict doesn’t become a nuclear holocaust,” Carlson said. “But we found out that no, in fact, there was nobody. Tony Blinken, the current Secretary of State, cut off all contact between the U.S. and Russian governments. There is no back channel. There is no conversation. There hasn’t been for more than two years. That’s shocking.”

It is becoming clear that Antony Blinken, a wholly incompetent Secretary of State, is running the nation’s foreign affairs. He is most likely working with Jake Sullivan, another politician who has been wrong about everything.

The administration has driven us the closest to nuclear war than we ever have been. Ukraine used US missiles — US soldiers launched weapons deep into Ukraine — killing a dozen Russian soldiers; that means we are in a hot war. Russia claims they found dead US and French soldiers.

Shockingly, the US has not talked with Russia in two years. Tucker is in Moscow and interviewed Sergei Lavrov. He will post the interview soon; we will reply here with information as soon as it’s posted.

Ukraine’s front no longer exists in Eastern Ukraine, which ethnic Russians basically occupy. NATO has been active in the past 48 hours, preparing for war, allegedly preparing for massive strikes while we don’t have a president.

The collapse of the Ukraine border:

3 years of Ukrainian front collapsing in a handy video. pic.twitter.com/PgDXwSsvVm — Fellerico Fellini △ ❤️ (@nafolini) December 1, 2024

As Ukraine collapses, NATO is looking to expand the war. The new NATO head is calling for no peace. As for Zelensky, he has admitted they want peace.

Secretary Blinken called on Zelensky to lower the age for conscription. Does he want Ukraine’s teens to die now?

Blinken is a monster. He’ll fight until every Ukrainian is dead, exploiting their love of their country and hatred of Russia. He wants Russians dead also.

Blinken-after the NATO summit called on Kiev to mobilize everyone as much as possible ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iqlNtkaue5 — Miriam .17 (@Miriam31932023) December 4, 2024

We are in a hot war with Russia right now. No one gave the administration permission to do this, at least not publicly.

The trailer:

