Monkeypox Is Here

A Massachusetts resident has tested positive for monkeypox, health officials confirmed Wednesday, making it the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.
Last year, a couple of hundred people were exposed to a man who came into the country from Nigeria with Monkeypox.
Keep in mind that we have open borders and millions of people from all over the world are pouring in. None are vetted and that incudes vetting for diseases. The US has been somewhat isolated and protected from the terrible illnesses around the world. However, that is no longer true thanks to the Biden Regime.
The infected person is an adult male who recently traveled to Canada. We don’t know how he caught the disease.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. The first case among humans was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970, and the illness has since spread to several other nations, mostly in central and western Africa, ABC News reports.
But don’t worry, Joe’s on top of it. Millions of doses of a vaccine are on order. We’ll get them next year. No rush.
Monkeypox is exploding throughout the world now.
This is just in time for mail-in voting.
OK! What Foreign Lab was Quack Fauci doing Monkey-pox research in? There is a lot more than diseases like Monkey-pox coming across the border. When is the Congress going to put Trader Joe on a very short leash? I know Democrats won’t Impeach him because Heels Up Harris is real wild card who would make things worse, but we need to close the Borders and send ALL the Illegal Aliens packing now. Entry to America should only be via a Visa which you acquire at an Embassy overseas. That needs to a Constitutional Amendment and Federal Government must pay Border States to control Borders when the Federal Government fails to!
At the rate Traitor Joe is going, America will truly be a third world country by November. Across the Board, Stocks are down double digits, Inflation is up double digits, and there is no end insight. We now have a Nation of Homeless and 3rd World diseases. In my lifetime I have seen the 5 worst Presidents the Nation has had Biden, Obama, Carter, Clinton, and LBJ in that order. Democrats simply can’t govern.