Monkeypox Is Here

A Massachusetts resident has tested positive for monkeypox, health officials confirmed Wednesday, making it the first case of the rare virus detected in the United States this year.

Last year, a couple of hundred people were exposed to a man who came into the country from Nigeria with Monkeypox.

Keep in mind that we have open borders and millions of people from all over the world are pouring in. None are vetted and that incudes vetting for diseases. The US has been somewhat isolated and protected from the terrible illnesses around the world. However, that is no longer true thanks to the Biden Regime.

The infected person is an adult male who recently traveled to Canada. We don’t know how he caught the disease.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. The first case among humans was recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970, and the illness has since spread to several other nations, mostly in central and western Africa, ABC News reports.

But don’t worry, Joe’s on top of it. Millions of doses of a vaccine are on order. We’ll get them next year. No rush.

Monkeypox is exploding throughout the world now.

This is just in time for mail-in voting.

Related