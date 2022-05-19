DOJ Probes Innocent J6 Planners and Speakers

The J6 subcommittee led by virulent Trump haters has interviewed more than 1,000 people looking for evidence of a crime. They want to charge Donald Trump and other Republicans or allies with something illegal. The panel pursued this probe without evidence of a crime.

The New York Times is reporting today that the Justice Department has asked the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack for transcripts of interviews it is conducting behind closed doors. This includes some with associates of former President Donald J. Trump, according to anonymous sources.

They don’t have evidence- they’re just trying to find some or create it.

The DOJ is trying to turn a rally in which a relatively small number of people rioted into an insurrection. The DOJ Is Investigating the Innocent The DOJ and the panel are also investigating innocent rally planners and speakers. It looks like a direct attack on the 1st Amendment. There is no publicly-available evidence warranting this probe. The Times Report:

“A subpoena reviewed by The New York Times indicates that the Justice Department is exploring the actions taken by rally planners.

”Prosecutors have begun asking for records about people who organized or spoke at several pro-Trump rallies after the 2020 election as well as anyone who provided security at those events, and about those who were deemed to be “V.I.P. attendees.”

”They are also seeking information about any members of the executive and legislative branches who may have taken part in planning or executing the rallies, or tried to “obstruct, influence, impede or delay” the certification of the election, as the subpoena put it.” Blatant Corruption The hundreds of thousands of people who planned and attended the protest only set up a rally. Garland’s Soviet tactics are seemingly corrupt.

The J6 committee has made it clear the goal is to make a criminal referral of Mr. Trump and some of his associates to the Justice Department.

Many people believe this investigation is for revenge and votes. Democrats can’t win otherwise.

Related